Kyle Richards Reveals How Kylie Jenner Kept Her Pregnancy Secret

Kyle Richards always knew Kylie Jenner was pregnant, but she kept her mouth shut like many of the Kardashians’ friends.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills personality and close friend of the Kardashians was asked on Watch What Happens Live Tuesday about how the 20-year-old new mom kept her pregnancy a secret for nine months amid events like Kris Jenner‘s annual Christmas Eve party, where her baby bump must have been on full display.

Fans will recalls Richards’ refusal to answer the question of whether Jenner was pregnant while appearing on the Bravo talk show last month, which she joked about again Tuesday.

“People think I’m the Kardashians’ flipping doula!” joked Richards, 49, to host Andy Cohen. “People ask about Khloé, Kim and Kylie’s pregnancies like I’m their doula.”

But when asked if she had to sign a non-disclosure agreement before walking into the party, Richards said no.

“Friends just don’t do that kind of thing!” she said. “It was a given thing. Of course she was there, and of course she was pregnant.“

When Cohen pressed, asking if the family explicitly said anything to guests asking them not to discuss Kylie’s pregnancy, she admitted it was more of an unspoken understanding.

“The Kardashians know they don’t have to tell me that,” she said. “Obviously, as their friend, it’s just a given. I just don’t talk about those things.”

After months of speculation, Kylie confirmed that not only was she pregnant, she had already given birth to her and rapper Travis Scott’s first baby, a daughter named Stormi Webster who was born on Feb. 1.

Addressing her need for privacy on Instagram, the Life of Kylie star said, “I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she continued. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding,” she added.

