How Kylie Jenner Is Supporting the Family of Late Celebrity Hairstylist Jesus Guerrero

Kylie Jenner is stepping up in a major way in the aftermath of the shocking and sudden death of her beloved hairstylist, Jesus Guerrero. He died unexpectedly at the age of 34, and now the Kylie Cosmetics founder is set to cover the cost for his funeral expenses, E! News reports. Jenner worked with the talented stylist for over four years. His celebrity clients also included Katy Perry, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez, and Jessica Alba. He was traveling with Lopez in the days leading up to his death earlier this month.

His sister Gris Guerrero announced the passing on Feb. 22, but did not reveal a cause of death at the time. “It is with a heavy heart that we let the world know that Jesus Guerrero has gone to heaven,” she wrote to a GoFundMe page. “He is a son, a brother, an uncle, an artist, a friend, and so much more. Unfortunately, his passing came very suddenly and unexpectedly. Currently, his family is taking care of his personal belongings and accommodations to bring him home to Houston.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

After a few days of silence and spending time with his family in private, Jenner paid tribute to him in a touching Instagram post featuring a carousel of special moments together. “Jesus was more than my friend – he was a light in my life, a source of laughter, comfort, love, and unwavering support. I don’t know how I would have made it through the last almost decade without him by my side. He had a way of making even the heaviest days feel lighter,” she wrote in part.

“The pain of losing you is just unbearable and i don’t know how to move forward without you but I know great grief is born only of great love. and I loved you so much. You were the best person, with a talent that was unmatched. a true artist. You inspired so many, and you always will,” she added.