How Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Spending Easter Weekend

Middleton and Prince William are not attending public church services as they usually do on Easter, but they are still celebrating.

The royal family has announced that Kate Middleton will not make a public appearance on Easter in the wake of her cancer diagnosis, but she will still celebrate the holiday with her family. Insiders told Entertainment Tonight that Middleton and Prince William will be at the Sandringham Estate, spending an intimate Easter with their three children and King Charles III. The family left their home in Windsor on Saturday to head to Sandringham a week early.

Middleton and Prince William were seen leaving Adelaide Cottage on Saturday and boarding a helicopter, which took them to Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate. They left as soon as their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were excused from school for a week-long break. The royal family typically makes a show of heading to church services on Easter Sunday, but this year Middleton and Prince William will not be going out in public. However, the king is planning to attend a small service of some kind.

Middleton is undergoing chemotherapy while the king is getting an unspecified treatment for cancer as well. Their trip to Sandringham is an opportunity to visit with the king, who has reportedly been advised to limit his contact with others during treatment. He and his wife Queen Camilla have been staying at Sandringham, and while they have been carrying out their duties, they are taking an indefinite break from most public engagements and appearances.

Typically, the royal family attends Easter service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England, as they do on Christmas Day and other Christian holidays. There is a church at the Sandringham estate where insider say they may attend a more private service this year. Whatever they do, the departure from routine is a clear sign of the dire straits the monarchy is in.

Middleton was hospitalized for a "planned abdominal surgery" in January, which royal officials said was successful. However, all of her public engagements from then through Easter were canceled to give her time to recover. As the weeks went on, this left room for rampant speculation and even conspiracy theories to take root on social media and in the press. Finally, last week Middleton made a video explaining that she had been diagnosed with cancer and had sought privacy as she began her treatment.

The king was also diagnosed with cancer in January during a routine procedure to treat an enlarged prostate. So far, the palace has not specified what type of cancer either of these royals has, and spokespeople say that further details are not likely to be announced publicly.