Stephen Colbert Apologizes for Kate Middleton Jokes Following Cancer Diagnosis

The Late Show host Stephen Colbert apologized to Kate Middleton and other people affected by cancer during Monday night's monologue. Colbert had previously joked about Middleton's prolonged absence from the public eye and jokingly entertained some of the conspiracy theories about her. He took about two minutes of airtime on Monday to acknowledge his misstep.

"There's a standard I try to hold myself to, and that is I do not make light of Somebody else's tragedy," Colbert said. "Far too many of us know that any cancer diagnosis of any kind is harrowing for the patient and their family. Though I'm sure they don't need it from me, I and everyone here at The Late Show, would like to extend our well wishes and heartfelt hope that her recovery is swift and thorough."

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert cracked jokes about Middleton on Wednesday, March 13 when many pundits, news outlets and social media users were focusing on the topic. He joked about the rumors that Prince William had cheated on Middleton, saying: "The kingdom has been all a flutter about the seeming disappearance of Kate Middleton. Well now, internet sleuths are guessing that Kate's absence may be related to her husband, and the future King of England, William, having an affair."

Colbert referenced reports that Prince William had an affair with British model Rose Hanbury, which first emerged in 2019. He said: "According to tabloids back then, when Kate supposedly confronted him about it, he laughed it off, saying there was nothing to it. Always a good response when your wife accuses you of cheating."

This rumor has been persistent despite having no substantial evidence and plenty of thorough refutations. Hanbury has denied the affair, and her representatives sent a statement to CBS News as well. This month, her attorney told In Touch Weekly that the story was only back in the headlines because of Colbert. He said: "The rumor appears to have entered into the mainstream media recently as a result of another joke made about it on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. We have written on our client's behalf to CBS and various other reputable media organizations to confirm that the allegation is false."

Colbert isn't the only one reversing course on Middleton this week. The Princess of Wales announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer on Friday after months away from cameras and out of the public eye. The royal family has said that no specific details on her condition will be reported going forward.