How John Cena Reportedly Feels About Nikki Bella’s Engagement

John Cena is reportedly “very happy” about Nikki Bella‘s engagement to Dancing With the Stars pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev. The couple got engaged back in November and hoped to keep it a secret for as long as possible, but Bella broke the news on Friday with romantic photos on Instagram. Bella and Cena were previously engaged from April 2017 to April 2018.

“John is very happy for Nikki and her engagement,” a source close to Cena told HollywoodLife on Friday. “He is very happy that she has found someone that treats her so amazingly well.”

“Nikki was an extremely important part of John’s life so it does remind him of what they had and he is also reminded of his proposal to her at Wrestlemania a few years ago but he also has thought that they have both grown from their relationship and they both have moved on,” the source continued.

The source said the engagement confirms Bella and Cena’s relationship is in the past.

“He knew it was going to happen at some point so instead of taking it in any weird way he is only hoping for the best for her and he only wants to send good vibes her way and hopes she gets everything she deserves with her life with Artem,” the source told HollywoodLife. “He knows she deserves all the good fortune and love she is receiving so he is happy.”

Another insider told the site the former couple is on good terms and Bella’s decision to get engaged is “not a big shock or anything.”

“John knows how happy she is with Artem and how much she wants to settle down so he was expecting this sooner or later,” the second source explained. “He will always cherish his memories with Nikki but he’s moved on too. John’s very happy with his girlfriend Shay so that makes it easier to accept Nikki moving on.”

Back on Friday, Bella and Chigvintsev revealed they got engaged during a trip to France in November. The engagement will be covered in the new season of Total Bellas on E! Network in the spring.

“We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!” Bella wrote.

Cena is now dating Shay Shariatzadeh, whom he met in Vancouver during production of Playing With Fire. Unlike Bella, Shariatzadeh is not in the wrestling industry. She is a product manager at Aviglion, a security solutions firm. The new couple made their red carpet debut at the October Playing With Fire premiere in New York.

“It’s a wonderful day for a movie premiere and I got a beautiful date,” Cena told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “What’s truly special about this one is that, no matter what projects I’m involved in the future, this one will always have a special meaning because I got to film a special project and meet someone special.”

On Friday, TMZ shared photos of Cena and Shariatzadeh on a romantic date at the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills on Friday.

