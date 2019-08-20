How Hailie Mathers, Eminem’s Daughter, Has Changed Over the Years

After spending years as the subject of beloved rap songs, Hailie Mather is now a star in her own right. The 23-year-old daughter of Eminem has become a massive social media presence, with candid influencer-style content and full-on photo shoots. However, Mathers’ look has changed drastically over the years.

Mathers takes her fans along on lavish trips, as well as her day-to-day lifestyle among the rich and the famous. In a way, she has been in the spotlight since her childhood, when her father wrote many sad and confessional songs about her troubled parentage.

Still, Mathers herself was not a familiar face until the advent of social media. Even then, some fans feel her appearance has gone through drastic changes over the years, and some suspect that she has had cosmetic surgery. Speaking to reporters from The Sun, a spokesperson for MYA Cosmetic Surgery tried to guess what Mathers might have had done.

“It is possible Hailie has had jaw line and chin contouring with non-surgical dermal fillers,” they said. “This treatment creates a more defined and slimming look to the chin and jaw line and can cost around £150 [$183] to £300 [$365] per session, depending on the amount of product used.”

“Weight loss can also affect a similar change of the face shape, but fillers will help create specific definition in this area,” they added in fairness.

The cosmetic surgery expert also guessed that Mathers “may have undergone Rhinoplasty,” a surgery meant to reshape the nose.

“The bridge of her nose appears thinner, and the tip and nostrils appear to be smaller and slightly lifted compared to previous images,” they noted.

Specifically, they guessed that Mathers had had an “alar base reduction,” surgically reducing the size of the nostrils. This is reportedly a permanent replacement for precise contouring with makeup.

If this is true, Mathers likely spent somewhere between $73,000 and $12,162 on the rhinoplasty. The cost of the procedure depends greatly on the physiology of the customer.

Whatever she has or has not had done, Mathers is quickly becoming a social media superstar. She documents her exploits exclusively on Instagram, where she warns fans that she doesn’t “have a Twitter or a private account,” defending herself against slanderous fake posts. Mathers boasts over 1.6 million followers on Instagram.

While Mathers shares the highlights of her life with her loyal followers, she does tend to keep them at arms’ length. Unlike other social media personas there is a kind of privacy membrane around Mathers, who does not produce YouTube-style vlogs or share blow-by-blow accounts of any trips.

Mathers may well represent a new kind of influencer, who can treat the position as a job without completely sacrificing their privacy.