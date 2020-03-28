How Is Betty White Doing During the Coronavirus Outbreak?

Betty White is still fine. Sources close to the 98-year-old living legend said she is safe in her Los Angeles home and never has to leave. Concerns for her safety during the coronavirus pandemic reached such a fever pitch earlier this month that her representative had to assure everyone she was safe.

Sources close to White told TMZ Friday she is in “good health” and is self-isolating at her Los Angeles home. She has very limited in-person interactions and only meets people who are as caution as she is. Like many other Americans, she is taking advantage of grocery delivery services so she never has to leave the home.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Back on March 12, White’s representative told Today she “is fine.” The very brief statement came after White’s name began trending on Twitter as everyone feared the worst for her after Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson announced they tested positive for the coronavirus. Wilson and Hanks were tested in Australia and were quarantined at a hospital there for five days before they moved to a residence to self-quarantine.

White’s fans were not the only ones concerned for her health. Fellow television nonagenarian Ed Asner criticized President Donald Trump for suggesting the U.S. could go back to normal soon, suggesting that such a decision would put beloved seniors like himself, White, Mel Brooks, Cloris Leachman, Carl Reiner, William Shatner and millions of others in danger.

Waking up to find that @realDonaldTrump and many other people (?) feel that seniors such as me and @carlreiner , @WilliamShatner , @MelBrooks , @BettyMWhite , @Cloris_Leachman and millions of other seniors/people with underlying medical issues are expendable in a #ReopenAmerica — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) March 24, 2020

On March 22, Los Angeles County issued new “stay at home” orders to help slow the spread of the coronavirus there. The order means all businesses, except essential businesses, had to close, reports CBS Los Angeles. The order also means people are not supposed to leave their homes, except for limited exercise and essential business. TMZ‘s sources said White is following the orders, “spending all of her time inside and relaxing through her quarantine.”

Of course, White is hardly the only celebrity self-isolating during the outbreak. Many of those staying home have joined Jennifer Garner and Amy Adams for #SaveWithStories to help raise awareness for Save The Children and No Kid Hungry. Emilia Clarke, Kelly Clarkson, Chris Evans, Hilary Duff, Eva Longoria, Ryan Seacrest, Jake Gyllenhaal and Kerry Washington are just a few celebrities who have read books from home for the Instagram effort to help educate children stuck at home.

Although White has not participated in the effort yet, you can still find a heartwarming video of White reading a children’s book. Back in 2012, she was filmed reading Gene Zion’s book Harry The Dirty Dog for Storyline Online, a project supported by the Screen Actors Guild Foundation.

White is a five-time Emmy winner whose career dates back to the dawn of television in the late 1940s. She most recently voiced the character Bitey White in Toy Story 4 and the Disney+ series Forky Asks a Question.

Photo credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images