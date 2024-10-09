How Amanda Cerny and Her Dogs Are Riding out Hurricane Milton

Amanda Cerny is hoping for the best as she and her family prepare for Hurricane Milton at their home in Florida.

The YouTube star, 33, took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, Oct. 8, to share the preparations she and longtime partner Johannes Bartl were taking to protect themselves, their dogs and their home as the “storm of the century” inches toward the Florida coast.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While Cerny and her family aren’t in a mandatory evacuation zone, they are “in the cone under the hurricane warning,” she noted, which means they’re taking preparing for the storm seriously.

“Our family’s Prayers to every single one of the hurricane victims and those of you being affected by Milton,” Cerny captioned a video of her storm preparations. “Storm surge and flash floods is the scary stuff, my heart is shredded watching all of those Helene videos in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Tennesssee!” She begged, “Please Don’t take the news or evacuation alerts lightly and don’t leave your pets behind.”

The former Playmate of the Month recalled her first summer living in Florida back in 2004, when she was in the “eye of Frances, Jeanne and Charley with No power for two weeks and communities all beat up.”

“Prep (and take better safety measures than I am in this video lol) and plan and evacuate if necessary these final hours as much as you can and then try to chill out with a Cerny special and hope for the best,” she continued. “All of our prepping we can possibly do, is done.”

(Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for MWP Entertainment Group)

When it comes to specific preparations, Cerny made sure to move their Tesla to higher ground, as “apparently they don’t do well in salt water.” She continued, “I didn’t record a lot of the prep as it’s been last minute decisions all whole down pouring with me running around outside in my slides and soaked pajamas like the shamelessly insane Floridian I am.”

She added of her dogs, “I’m finally dry and ready for all the cuddling with the scared puppers. Crazy how they can feel the hurricane’s pressure and know something big is coming,” concluding, “Thank you for the sweet messages. Love you all forever and always! I’ll try to update more on my stories throughout the storm as long as the WiFi is good.”

When one commenter wrote that it doesn’t look like Cerny’s family was affected “at all” based on her video, she responded, “and hopefully not at all in the update videos either! This is pre hurricane. Makes landfall soon.”