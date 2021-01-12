Amanda Cerny Plants Kisses on Boyfriend Johannes Bartl in Flirty New Year's Eve Photos

✖

Social media influencer Amanda Cerny celebrated the end of 2020 with her boyfriend, Johannes Bartl. On Instagram, Cerny even posted a photo from their love-filled New Year's Eve celebration, which involved her planting kisses all over his face. In her caption, she wrote that, hopefully, by the end of 2021, everyone can get in on the love.

Cerny posted two photos from her low-key New Year's Eve celebration with her boyfriend. In the photos, the 29-year-old dons a yellow top, black shorts, and a lipstick-stained pout. She and Bartl, who is covered in kiss marks, both shared smiles for the camera. Cerny even placed another kiss on her boyfriend's cheek as she wished her followers a Happy New Year. She captioned the snaps with a reference to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as she wrote, "Maybe next year we can all make out!"

Based on a subsequent post on Cerny's Instagram account, it appears as though she and Bartl are already starting off 2021 on the right note. She wrote that she had invested in Tesla stocks in 2020 and that, after investing in the company, she was able to purchase one of their vehicles for her partner. The influencer, who rose to fame on Vine and has since amassed a large following on Twitter and Instagram, noted that she gifted Bartl with a Tesla as a "welcome to US of America" present (Bartl is originally from Austria).

"Invested in T$LA stocks in 2020 so I could buy a T$LA with all the earnings in 2021 as a “welcome to US of America” green card and even greener gift for my baby! - yes, im talking about @johannesbartl and not @falcotheflirt for once this time," Cerny wrote, captioning a series of photos of herself and Bartl posing with his new car. "No risk- no reward in life! In both investing personal growth and goals. So proud of johannes and all the risks he took to come to this country and all the stress and hard work he had to endure to finally achieve his green card this year! I never understood how difficult it is to be here until experiencing the process second hand. I respect and appreciate all of our hard working immigrants so so much. Amurica!!!"