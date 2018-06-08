‘Hot Felon’ Jeremy Meeks Officially Divorced From Ex-Wife

Jeremy Meeks, better known on social media as the “Hot Felon,” was officially granted his divorce from ex-wife Melissa Meeks on Wednesday.

Entertainment Tonight reported the court filing was made in Los Angeles, and that the two will share joint custody of their 8-year-old son Jeremy Meeks Jr. Melissa will take primary custody while Meeks will have 30 percent visitation and pay $1,000 in child support monthly.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Meeks and Melissa separated in July 2017 and filed for divorce in October, citing irreconcilable differences after being together for eight years. Meeks originally rose to fame when social media noticed his attractive looks in mugshots while he was serving a a 27-month prison sentence. He was signed to a modeling contract and a talent agent before he was even released, and made his male modeling debut in February 2017 during New York Fashion Week. He’s since appeared on the Milan Fashion Week catwalk and the Israeli sunglasses fashion house Carolina Lemke.

Following his split, Meeks started dating Chloe Green, daughter of the billionaire British fashion mogul Philip Green, in July 2017. The two announced the birth of their first child, Jayden Meeks-Green, on May 29 via Instagram.

“We are pleased to announce the birth of our beautiful baby boy Jayden Meeks-Green,” the couple wrote in the caption. “Born May 29th 2018. Mommy and Baby both doing well. We kindly ask to respect our privacy. Please. Much love Chloe & Jeremy.”

Meeks stated in interviews that his relationship with Melissa was through long before he met Green.

“The people who really know me and my family know that my marriage had been over for a long time when I met Chloe,” he told the Sunday Mirror in November. “For a while my wife and I had a very good life together and then for a long time we didn’t. The marriage was over for a lot longer than people think.”

Melissa claimed a much different story, saying that she found out that Meeks was cheating on her and that she suffered a miscarriage as a result. She later claimed Meeks was already cheating on Green by late 2017.

“Thank you for all the positive love…I’ve never been in a better place in my life than I am now. My ex husband has already been unfaithful in his new relationship,” she wrote in a November Instagram post.

Following the announcement of the divorce, a press release was put out by Melissa’s rep that she would be hosting a party at the Crazy Horse III gentleman’s club in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 30.