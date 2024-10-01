Horror Movie Actress Glenis Levestam Dead at 87

Actress Glenis Levestam passed away on Saturday, Sept. 14 at the age of 87. Levestam was from New Zealand, and was best known for her work with other stars from the country including director Peter Jackson. According to her obituary on Legacy.com, Levestam passed away in a long-term care facility where she was being treated for cancer.

Levestam's passing was announced publicly on Saturday, Sept. 28 by her loved ones. They thanked the staff at Roseneath Lifecare "for their kind and dedicated care during Glen's last few months." The family noted that Levestam had requested a private funeral service for family only. However, the obituary includes a virtual tribute page and an address to contact her loved ones.

Levestam was best known to international audiences for her role in the 1992 horror-comedy Braindead, directed by Jackson. It was also released under the title Dead Alive. She also appeared in the 1998 TV series Hercules: The Legendary Journeys starring Kevin Sorbo, but most of her work was done on productions local to New Zealand.

Levestam began her acting career in 1966 at the age of 20, and worked consistently for decades in the industry. Her final role was in 2006 in another horror-comedy – Black Sheep. Other highlights include the 2004 movie Fracture and the 1992 dramedy The Footstep Man.

Levestam was married to fellow New Zealander actor Kevin Woodill, who passed away in 2008 shortly after her retirement. She is survived by her two children Chris and Tim, and her five grandchildren.