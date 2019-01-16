‘Home Alone’ Star Macaulay Culkin Opens up About His Friendship With Michael Jackson

Home Alone star, Macaulay Culkin, is getting raw about his friendship with the “King of Pop,” Michael Jackson.

On a podcast episode of “Inside of You With Michael Rosenbaum” Culkin touches on topics ranging from his childhood to his relationship with his father, as well as Jackson.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It’s no secret the public has been curious about their relationship, but Culkin clarified for the world to know that it was nothing more than Jackson taking him under his wing.

“He reached out to me because a lot of things were happening, big and fast with me and I think he identified with that,” he explained. “At the end of the day, it’s almost easy to say it was weird or whatever but it wasn’t because it made sense. At the end of the day, we were friends.”

Regardless of their 22-year-age gap, both found fame at an early age. Culkin starred in the popular Christmas movie franchise, Home Alone, at the age of 10, while Jackson became the lead singer of the 1960s’ band, The Jackson 5 when Jackson was just 6 years old.

“I was a peerless person. Nobody else in my Catholic school even had this much idea of what I was going through, and he was the kind of person who’d been through the exact same frickin’ thing and wanted to make sure I wasn’t alone,” Culkin said.

He acknowledged that people only questioned their friendship “because of the fact that he was the most famous person in the world.”

The 38-year-old described the musical sensation as “hilarious” and “sweet,” then proceeded to explain how the pair would often prank call people.

“He was f—g hilarious. He was charming.”

Despite the public’s speculation surrounding their friendship, he described it as “normal.”

“I know it’s a big deal to everybody else, but it was a normal friendship.”

A relationship that didn’t feel as comfortable to the child actor was the one he had with his father, Kit Culkin.

“He was a complicated man. Honestly, he was a mean b—d. He really shouldn’t have been a father, to be honest,” he said, adding how the word “proud never came across his lips.”

It’s been roughly 23 years since the two have spoken, but Culkin’s not losing sleep over it admitting, “It’s the way it’s suppose to be.”

Culkin — who recently hosted a vote on his lifestyle and comedy website, Bunny Ears, to determine a new middle name for himself, because Carson is too “boring” — made it clear that he’s as happy as it gets right now.

“Here’s the thing, I love me man, I think I’m frickin’ cool and awesome, I wouldn’t want to change a thing. I’m happy,” he said.