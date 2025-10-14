‘Home Alone’ Star Hospitalized

Daniel Stern, best known for his role as Marv in Home Alone, was rushed to the ER last week.

The 68-year-old actor was transported to the hospital after the Ventura County Fire Department got a call for a medical emergency at a home in Somis, California, according to TMZ.

The report does not disclose what the medical emergency was, only that firefighters assessed Stern and transported him to a nearby hospital. He has since been released and is now doing well, according to one of his representatives.

Stern is best known for playing Marv Murchins, one of the “Wet Bandits,” in the Home Alone series.

He also played Phil Berquist in City Slickers and voiced the adult Kevin Arnold in The Wonder Years. Notably, he directed the beloved baseball film Rookie of the Year in 1993.

In his later years, Stern purchased a California ranch where he grows citrus fruit and creates sculptures. He calls himself the “Citrus Bandit,” in a nod to his Home Alone character, and frequently puts up videos for his fans on TikTok and Instagram.

“What I love about social media is you can tell your story, and it feels good to tell it,” he said in a 2024 interview with PEOPLE. “And sort of that’s the final step of any artistic creation is giving it to an audience. So it’s a wonderful world, and I’m so tickled people have discovered some of my stuff through the TikTok thing there.”