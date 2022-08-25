'Home Alone' Star Devin Ratray Being Investigated for Sexual Assault

Home Alone's Buzz is in trouble, again. Devin Ratray starred as Kevin McCallister's older brother in the first two films and reprised his role as a local police officer in the recently released Disney+ film Home Alone Again. While he was known as the mean older sibling in the franchise, in real life, he's accused of crimes much more sinister. In Dec. 2021, on the heels of the Disney+ release, Ratray was arrested for domestic battery. Ratray was arrested after allegedly trying to strangle his then-girlfriend and charged with one count of domestic assault and battery by strangulation and another count of domestic assault and battery. He pleaded not guilty in that case and is expected in court in Oct. 2022. Now, he's facing sexual assault allegations.

PEOPLE Magazine reports a woman named Lisa Smith filed a police report in New York accusing the actor of raping her. She contacted the police again after Ratray's arrest last year to get an update on the status of her case. According to her, the case was not investigated at the time because police thought Smith did not want to push forward with charges against the actor. But Smith says it's not true, telling CNN that she was "devastated" to learn such, and provided gruesome details of what she says took place the night in question.

Smith admits she knew Ratray before the incident on Sept. 21, 2017. On that night, she, her brother, a friend, and Ratray all met for a drink before going to the actor's Manhattan apartment. She now believes she was drugged after being given a drink that Ratray prepared.

"I remember waking up, and I couldn't move. I couldn't really open my eyes, but I could hear what was happening, and I could feel what was happening. I knew that the other two people were gone, and I was still on the couch," Smith told the news outlet. Ratray has yet to be charged in relation to the crime.

NYPD did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request. But the department sent a statement that reads: "The NYPD takes sexual assault and rape cases extremely seriously, and urges anyone who has been a victim to file a police report so we can perform a comprehensive investigation, and offer support and services to survivors."