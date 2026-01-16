‘Home Alone’ Star Booted From New Show Following Soliciting Prostitution Charge

Home Alone star Daniel Stern has been removed from the ABC pilot Do You Want Kids? after being charged with soliciting prostitution.

Stern, 68, will no longer be a part of the Rachel Bloom and Rory Scovel-led comedy, Deadline reported Thursday, with his role being recast.

The show is set to follow couple Rosie (Bloom) and Alex Zilbalodis (Scovel), who have a child in one universe and are childless in another, showing the impact the decision to have kids has on their lives.

SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 16: Daniel Stern attends the American Riviera Award Honoring Renee Zellweger during the 35th Santa Barbara International Film Festival at Arlington Theatre on January 16, 2020 in Santa Barbara, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SBIFF)

Stern was set to play the Zilbalodis patriarch. He was announced as a series regular in the comedy, co-written by Bloom and her real-life husband Dan Gregor, in December 2025.

The news of Stern’s replacement on the show comes after the actor was charged with one misdemeanor count of soliciting prostitution on Monday in Ventura County, Calif. TMZ reports that the offense allegedly occurred at a hotel in Camarillo, Calif., on Dec. 10, when police issued him a citation, but he was not detained or arrested.

Stern’s arraignment was scheduled to take place on Tuesday but is now scheduled for Feb. 6. He is reportedly facing up to six months in jail and up to a $1,000 fine if he is convicted.

Stern is best known for his role as Marv, one of the “Wet Bandits” opposite Joe Pesci and Macaulay Culkin in 1990’s Home Alone and its 1992 sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

(Courtesy of 20th Century Fox)

Stern told PEOPLE in December 2025 that he knew Home Alone was something special from the time he read the script.

“I did know that it was a gem of a movie,” the actor told the outlet. “John Hughes wrote the funniest script I’ve ever read. I mean, I was rolling on the floor, laughing reading it. It was so funny, but it was also full of heart and you know — the kid and the neighbor saves him and he and the mother reunite … I mean it was so emotional.”

Stern continued, “It was so funny, it was so true and so I did know that. I was hopeful that we were making a great movie. I had no idea obviously — no one could — of the longevity of its life.”