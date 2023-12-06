'Home Alone' Actor Diagnosed With Cancer, Set for Major Surgery

Home Alone actor Ken Hudson Campbell has been diagnosed with cancer. The actor, who portrayed Santa Claus in the popular 1990 Macaulay Culkin Christmas movie, was diagnosed in October after discovering a tumor in his mouth, which is set to be removed in an hours-long surgery later this week, it was revealed in a GoFundMe page seeking to raise funds to cover the cost of the actor's medical expenses.

"You may know Ken from his roles as Santa in Home Alone, the guy Bill Murray kisses in Groundhog's Day, or in Armageddon where his character loses his life saving the world from a giant asteroid. Now, we need the world's help to save Ken," a statement on the fundraiser page reads. "On October 27th, 2023, Ken was diagnosed with cancer, a tumor had elusively grown on the bottom of his mouth and it began encroaching on his teeth."

My friend Kenny Campbell is staring down cancer, and could use some help. I met him doing Re-Animator together, but of course you’d know him from Armageddon, Groundhog Day, & Home Alone, among many more. He’s one of the best people I’ve ever met. https://t.co/uCqrGk3BwS — Graham Skipper (@GrahamSkipper) December 4, 2023

According to the GoFundMe, Campbell is set to undergo "a 10-hour surgery, during which a large part of his jawbone will be removed, along with his lymph nodes, and part of his leg bone" on Thursday, Dec. 10. Surgeons will "reconstruct a new jaw for Ken from this leg bone, install it, and treat him with radiation." The actor is facing a six-month recovery period and a week in the hospital post-surgery, "dealing with a feeding tube, skin grafts, and a tracheotomy, and we are looking at further recovery possibilities like nursing homes." He may also be required to undergo chemotherapy.

Campbell's medical treatments will come with a hefty medical bill. Although the actor has been "a card-carrying union member for upwards of 35 years...in January of 2022, following the COVID-19 pandemic, Ken lost the SAG-AFTRA health insurance that he had used for his whole career." His current insurance will reportedly cover physical therapy and speech therapy, but Campbell is "anticipating huge out-of-pocket costs for caregivers/skilled nursing, insurance premiums, medical equipment, transportation, dental implants, dentures and who knows what else. Our entire immediate family, Kathleen, Richard, and Michaela, are planning on taking care of him as much as we can during this long journey."

"Ken Campbell is a family man. A loving father of two children with an admirable lust for life, and a passion for acting, writing, & sports," the page reads. "It is possible that this procedure will affect his ability to work as an actor in the future. We are asking for your help so that Kenny can use the time ahead to return to health, and spend more time with family & friends. Every prayer, positive thought, dollar, or gesture of support means the world to our family."

The GoFundMe page has since raised more than $55,000 of its $100,000 goal. Many donors have left messages of support for Campbell, whose other credits include Armageddon, Groundhog Day, Down Periscope, Girl Meets World, Gravity Falls, and more. Writing on the page, one person said, "You're a fantastically talented actor who has brought myself and my family joy over the years through your performances, which we continue to watch and enjoy." Many others sent the actor well wishes and hopes for a speedy recovery.