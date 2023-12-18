'Home Alone' House's Christmas Decorations Are Making Fans Question Everything

Every year it seems that Home Alone fans notice something new about the classic holiday film, including its decor. In years past, fans focused on things like how Macaulay Culkin's character Kevin McCallister's Uncle Rob was able to afford to pay for his entire family to take a trip to Paris for Christmas. That was followed up buy conversations on what job Kevin's dad must have worked in order to be able to afford a similar trip to Florida, the following year in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. Then there were discussions on just how Harry and Marv would be able to live through the hurting that Kevin put on them, via paint cans to the face and being dropped three stories to the ground. One classic discussion is how the McCallister family treats Kevin, and why he gets yelled at for spending to much money on room service when his family was given the master suite in Plaza Hotel. More recently, though, it seems that the family's holiday decor is under scrutiny. Scroll down to read more about it!

Merry Can we talk about the McAllister's house in Home Alone for a second? Like, of COURSE you're going to be a target for Christmas bandits if your house is ENTIRELY Christmas themed! Okay, yes, they have a lot of Christmas decorations up, but that is JUST THE START... pic.twitter.com/9EN0SNyGJ2 — Claire Reilly (@reillystyley) December 4, 2018 The discussion began when CNET Editor Claire Reilly first pointed out that the family was likely targeted by the infamous Wet Bandits because how extravagant the Christmas decorations were. "Can we talk about the McAllister's house in Home Alone for a second? Like, of COURSE you're going to be a target for Christmas bandits if your house is ENTIRELY Christmas themed!" she tweeted. "Okay, yes, they have a lot of Christmas decorations up, but that is JUST THE START."

Christmas Look at that wallpaper. What kind of monster has red wallpaper next to a green wall? Offset with contrasting green house plant and red candles? pic.twitter.com/9Lxm1ewfGv — Claire Reilly (@reillystyley) December 4, 2018 Specifically, Reilly point out that the family actually has their house decorated in Christmas colors year round, not just for the holidays, as evident by their wallpaper choices. "Look at that wallpaper," she implored. "What kind of monster has red wallpaper next to a green wall? Offset with contrasting green house plant and red candles?"

Ya Throw up a festive green tapestry in the green corridor on the way to your attic, why not! pic.twitter.com/SuKru6caDw — Claire Reilly (@reillystyley) December 4, 2018 Reilly makes a compelling point, that this family would have to be Christmas fanatics to have red and green wallpaper up all the time, or, more implicitly, that they would to the trouble of putting it up just for he holidays. "Throw up a festive green tapestry in the green corridor on the way to your attic, why not!" she added.

Filthy Yes, it's the 90s, but who has a green LANDLINE PHONE? With red, white and green wallpaper? And red flowers hanging from the bed above red pillows? Did they cast Catherine O'Hara purely because of her red hair? This goes all the way to the top... pic.twitter.com/cYv7eTJMKK — Claire Reilly (@reillystyley) December 4, 2018 Then there's the everyday household items that seem to be Christmas-themed just for the sake of Christmas, and would very likely not be something people would have the rest if the year. "Yes, it's the 90s, but who has a green LANDLINE PHONE? With red, white and green wallpaper? And red flowers hanging from the bed above red pillows?" she pointed out, then joking, "Did they cast Catherine O'Hara purely because of her red hair? This goes all the way to the top..."

Animal "Why is there so much Christmas theming, Harry?!" pic.twitter.com/i4xfSUJpKP — Claire Reilly (@reillystyley) December 4, 2018 A lot of Twitter users who read over Reilly's argument began to see her point, with one person commenting that they "never even noticed" the house's color scheme before. Reilly joked back that now they "can't unsee" it.

And A "I have been here for three days by myself and I've finally worked out why you let them film a Christmas movie here..." pic.twitter.com/FvfPz3wLnT — Claire Reilly (@reillystyley) December 4, 2018 "I love that this was retweeted into my feed, because I have been obsessing on this fact since I was a kid!" someone else said, suggesting they picked up on home's decor in the past. "Did you notice the Xmas colours also extended to wardrobe?" "Kevin is alone for 3 days - day 1 he wears a white sweater, day 2 green sweater, day 3 red sweater," they added. "Diabolical."

Happy "Tell the truth. Did you just decorate this place as an elaborate con to leave me at Christmas time?" pic.twitter.com/7fF99qb5Kh — Claire Reilly (@reillystyley) December 4, 2018 "You could become the black sheep of that family just by buying a yellow sweater," another person joked. "It'd be insane enough for a regular family, but this is a family who isn't even going to be home for Christmas!" one other user stated.