Hoda Kotb Leaves ‘Today’ Fans Teary as She Shares Veteran’s Heartwarming Story

Hoda Kotb had TODAY show viewers in tears as she relayed to co-host Jenna Bush Hager Thursday the story of a U.S. Army veteran who became a star on TikTok and is now giving back to other veterans. Kenny Jary, 79, first went viral on social media when friend Amanda Kline helped share his story and raise over $100,000 to buy him a new mobility scooter.

Jary’s platform has since grown to more than 1 million people, and with donations continuing to pour in, he’s decided to pay the generosity forward by buying scooters for other vets in need. Jary explained how his friendship with Kline and being able to share his story have changed his life dramatically.

“This has changed my life enormously, I got these agents! I even adopted a daughter, now I have four daughters. I am just so happy,” he told Kotb and Bush Hager Thursday, referencing Kline as his adopted daughter. Kline added, “My life has been changed completely to be a part of this, everyone says how lucky you are to know Kenny and that’s it, his life has improved dramatically and I can’t believe I get a front-row seat.

Kotb and Bush Hager then brought on Air Force veterans Greg Stepp and Salvatore Neri, who both received mobility scooters through Jary with “no red tape,” and the two thanked him for changing their lives in a way they couldn’t have imagined. It was an emotional segment, and one Kotb said she would “cherish” in an Instagram post about meeting the special vet.

“Kenny… we will cherish today. Thanks for reminding us about what really matters in life. We salute you for your service sir,” she captioned a shot with her co-star, Jary and Kline. Jary also shared a video of his emotional first meeting with the TODAY hosts on TikTok, writing in the caption, ” There are no words to describe that opportunity.”

Kotb’s followers were quick to praise Jary for all he’s done. “I absolutely love this man and everything he represents,” one person commented. “I love the friendship and other messages this story has brought to light.” Another added, “I watched your interview this morning and was sobbing the whole way through! He is just the sweetest. Made my day.”