Hoda Kotb Breaks Down in Tears During Special Surprise on Her Penultimate Day on ‘Today’

Hoda Kotb is taking an emotional walk down memory lane during her final week on TODAY. The beloved anchor broke down in tears during the Thursday, Jan. 9 episode of the NBC morning show as she was reunited with a couple whose wedding she officiated in the TODAY Plaza.

Looking back on the dozens of weddings she’s officiated over the past decade, Kotb recalled marrying Mindy Shore and her husband Ben after he proposed in the very Plaza where they held their nuptials. “Witnessing someone’s life change is pretty cool!” an emotional Kotb told co-anchor Savannah Guthrie.

Guthrie had another surprise up her sleeve, however, bringing out Mindy and Ben in person. Hoda immediately teared up as she embraced the couple before asking them how married life has been treating them.

Mindy assured Kotb that they had been on “so many adventures,” including a mission they took to attend Al Roker’s book signing in Chicago. It was there they pressed the TODAY weatherman to share the dates of Kotb’s final week with them so they’d be able to attend her last show. “I said, ‘When do you think Hoda’s last week is gonna be? Because we need to be there,’” Mindy recalled. “He told us. Here we are.”

Kotb gushed, “I can’t believe you guys came, by the way. I can’t believe I got to witness your whole love story right in front.” Having Kotb officiate their wedding was especially meaningful for Mindy, who lost her mom and her fellow TODAY show enthusiast just the other month.

“It felt so serendipitous to have you be a part of our special day, knowing all the memories that I have with my mom coming here,” Mindy told Kotb. “It just meant so much to me that you’re part of our lives now.”

The couple then presented Kotb with an ornament made of preserved flowers from their wedding. “I love your gift, but I don’t need this to remember you,” the journalist assured them, adding, “I’m so happy y’all are happy. That’s the most important thing.”

Mindy thanked Kotb for always being so kind, even spending her commercial breaks on the Plaza talking to people and “giving them your heart.” She continued, “You are just so welcoming, and I’m just so honored that we got to be a part of your story. I’m just so happy for you in this next chapter with your girls.”