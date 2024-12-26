Hoda Kotb Spends Christmas With Ex-Fiance Joel Schiffman and Kids

Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman are still important members of each other’s families, even after calling off their engagement two years ago. The former couple reunited on Christmas Day to celebrate with their daughters, Haley, 7, and Hope, 5, and the Today co-host, 60, shared a series of photos and videos to Instagram capturing moments from their holiday celebrations together.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 25, Kotb wished her 2.6 million followers a “Merry Christmas” as she shared a gallery of images from her family’s celebrations. The first image sweetly showed Haley kissing Kotb on the cheek as the mother-daughter duo, as well as little Hope, posed in front of the Christmas tree. The gallery, which also featured a photo with Kotb’s mother and sister, ended with a sweet image of Kotb and Schiffman posing together in the living room with their two daughters.

Kotb, whose last day of Today will be Jan. 10 as she departs the show to focus on her family, returned to the social media platform not long after to share a photo montage video set to Global Genius’ rendition of “We Wish You A Merry Christmas.” The video featured a picture of Haley posing in front of a Christmas tree, Kotb keeping busy in the kitchen, and the entire family, including Schiffman, seated together on the couch in matching pajamas.

In a later post, Kotb quipped, “Raise your hand if you are still in your christmas jammies and watching football,” as she shared a photo of herself, Schiffman, her mother, and her sister lounging on the couch in front of the TV. A final post from the family gathering showed everyone enjoying Christmas dinner at the table.

Kotb and Schiffman dated for six years before getting engaged in 2019. Kotb announced in January 2022 that they called off their engagement after eight years together after “a lot of prayerful and meaningful conversations.” She said they “decided that we are better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple.”

Opening up about their split earlier this year, Kotb said during an episode of The Jamie Kern Lima Show that she and Schiffman realized they were “growing at different paces” and it was “hard to be in sync.”

Despite their split, Kotb and Schiffman have remained close, and their recent holiday reunion didn’t come as much of a surprise. Prior to Christmas Day, Kotb shared a photo to Instagram showing her home’s holiday decorations, which included a stocking for “Dad,” referring to Schiffman. She also teased during the Dec. 24 episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna, which was pre-recorded, that “for us, our Christmas isn’t huge ‘cause it’s me, my kids, my mom, my sister, Joel. We get together. That’s the group, and it’s kind of just a cozy Christmas. So, we’ll put out cookies tonight for Santa and the carrots. He always seems to like the cookies more.”