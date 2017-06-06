Hilary Duff Channels Her Inner Kardashian When Showing Off Her Curves

Actress Hilary Duff continues to distance herself from her squeaky clean Lizzie McGuire image, putting her curves on display in a snug outfit while filming Younger in New York City. You can head to the Daily Mail to see photos of the ensemble.

Fans don’t often draw comparisons between the Kardashian family and Duff, but considering how Kim Kardashian has a hard time avoiding outfits that hide her figure, she often draws attention to her curvy physique. Similarly, it’s hard to deny how much Duff had matured in the years since being a Disney star.

Duff’s show Younger is about a woman in her 40s who pretends to be in her 20s for the sake of scoring a job.

The actress has had much more time to focus on her career as of late, as she’s recently called it quits with her boyfriend Matthew Koma. In fact, sources close to the two say the pair’s hectic schedules is what ultimately caused the split.

Eagle-eyed fans were suspicious of the relationship fizzling out when they noticed that they had both stopped following one another on Instagram, a definite harbinger of a doomed relationship. Additionally, Duff had been seen with her ex Jason Walsh, only furthering those rumors of a fizzling flame.

Duff and Walsh separated back in December, but they appeared to be in good spirits when they reunited.

“They were playful with each other,” an eyewitness said. “They were near the bike path on the West Side Highway near Chelsea Piers. They left together and went into her apartment building together.”

We shouldn’t expect Duff to strike up a romance with anyone again in the near future, as she’s previously revealed how much she hates the concept of “dating” and just how bad she is at it. Over the past year, Duff has ended a marriage, ended a relationship with Walsh, and has now ended a relationship with Koma.

Despite the actress regularly posting photos of the person she’s dating on Instagram, she explained to Cosmopolitan, “People don’t need to know my business until I really know my business, you know?”