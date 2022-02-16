Alec Baldwin Shooting Animation Released in Wrongful Death Lawsuit

The family of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins has released an animated video that shows a recreation of how they believe Alec Baldwin shot and killed Hutchins on the film set back in October. The video went public on Tuesday as part of the evidence in the family’s new wrongful death lawsuit against Baldwin. Fair warning: some viewers may find this video disturbing.

Hutchins’ family commissioned this animated video to fully illustrate the layout of the Rust movie set and the positions of all the important factors at the time of the shooting. It shows a CGI Baldwin receiving the Colt .45 revolver from someone and holstering it at his side, then sitting in a church pew while the film crew looks on. It then shows him pulling the gun and firing it directly at Hutchins, who stumbles and is helped to the ground by bystanders.

The full video is nearly 10 minutes long and includes a voice-over narration of certain faults in the film set’s safety protocols. It also notably alleges that Baldwin pulled the trigger on the gun, which he has strongly denied.

The video is just one piece of evidence in this new round of court filings and accusations from Hutchins’ family. It also includes screenshots of text messages and emails from various crew members which indicate that weapons safety was a “massive” concern on set. Those messages reportedly show that Baldwin “refused” to get proper training before handling guns for this film, according to Newsweek.

The family is suing Baldwin, Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, seven other producers and at least five crew members over Hutchins’ death. The lawsuit claims that “reckless behavior” and “cost-cutting” measures needlessly took their loved one’s life. The suit holds producers responsible for hiring unqualified armorers and spreading the crew too thin to keep up with safety protocols in this “unreasonably rushed” production.

Hutchins family lawyer Brian Panish emphasized why they believe Baldwin has personal responsibility in spite of his public apologies and interviews. He said: “I think it’s clear what happened. Alec had the gun in his hand. He shot it. Halyna was killed… I think the video explains why Mr. Baldwin and others were responsible and are responsible for safety on the job site and why their reckless conduct and cost-cutting measures led to the death of Halyna Hutchins.”

Baldwin shared his side of the story in November in a televised interview on ABC News. He is still under investigation by local police. The 63-year-old actor is now back to work after the horrific incident.