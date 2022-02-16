Alec Baldwin Speaks out After He’s Sued by Halyna Hutchins’ Family Over ‘Rust’ Shooting

Alec Baldwin has seemingly spoken out after it was revealed that he’s being sued by cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ family over the Rust set shooting which claimed her life. In a post on Instagram, Baldwin shared a short clip of a sign that read, “everything is going to be alright.” The new post comes just one day after TMZ reported that Hutchins’ husband and son filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Baldwin and a number of Rust staffers and productions companies.

According to TMZ, lawyers for Hutchins’ husband and son filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Baldwin and others from the film’s crew claiming Baldwin intentionally pulled the gun from its holster and pointed it in Hutchins’ direction. “He released the revolver’s hammer, and — BAM — defendant Baldwin fired the revolver,” the suit reads. In addition to Baldwin, other defendants in the suit include Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and assistant director, David Halls. The suit also names multiple production companies, as well as the company that provided the ammunition. In the lawsuit, Hutchins’ family claims that cost-cutting methods — including hiring inexperienced armorers and requiring the armorer to also handle the duties of assistant props master — led to “super unsafe” conditions, as alleged by a camera operator who made safety complaints just days before Hutchins’ death.

This is not the first lawsuit to emerge in the wake of Hutchins’ death. Rust medic Cherlyn Schaefer previously filed a lawsuit against Gutierrez-Reed and Halls, as well as the film’s production company and other individuals. Schaefer claims that alleged negligence on part of the defendants caused her to experience severe emotional distress in the aftermath of the shooting.

Hutchins was killed on the set of Rust on Oct. 21, after a prop gun that Baldwin was holding, discharged. The gun was initially not believed to be loaded with live rounds. In addition to Hutchins’ death, the incident also wounded the film’s director, Joel Souza. Following the incident, Baldwin released a statement on Twitter, and later he spoke to a group of photographers who were inquiring about the incident. “A woman died,” he told the group, per Deadline. “She was my friend. She was my friend. The day I arrived in Santa Fe to start shooting, I took her to dinner with Joel, the director. We were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together and then this horrible event happened.”