‘High School Musical’ Star Ashley Tisdale Just Changed Her Name

It seems Ashley Tisdale has finally found what she’s been looking for.

The High School Musical star explained in a TikTok video yesterday that she’s changing her stage name to her real name, Ashley French. She married Christopher French in September 2014, and the couple now shares two daughters: Jupiter, 4, and Emerson, 14 months.

“I’ve been Ashley French for so long at home,” she said. “But I really never changed [my name] publicly because everyone knows me as Ashley Tisdale. But I just felt like it was time for people to know me for me and not just a character or a celebrity.”

She launched a new website titled By Ashley French last month to share her life with her fans, and to go behind-the-scenes on her wellness brand Frenshe.

“I’ve never really been this intimate before, but I have so much to talk about, especially now in my 40s and having my kids and being a parent, running a company,” she noted.

The 40-year-old actress and entrepreneur also shared she created the website to move away from social media.

“For so long, I have shared so much of my life on social media. I just think Instagram has changed a lot,” she said. “I should be honest, like, at this point you don’t know what’s real, what’s a bot, and everyone has something to say and it might not be positive — not that I wanna block out the negativity. But I felt like in order to protect my peace, I didn’t wanna keep sharing in that way.”

