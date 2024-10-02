HGTV Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Hit With Bad Business News

HGTV personality Mina Starsiak Hawk, known for the popular series Good Bones, has encountered a significant setback in her business ventures. The television star recently announced the closure of her second Two Chicks District Co. store, a mere seven months after its grand opening in Noblesville, Indiana.

In an interview with the Indianapolis Star, Hawk revealed the difficult decision behind shuttering the business. "By the time it came to make a decision to stay, I just couldn't… we were losing money," she said.

The Noblesville location, which opened its doors in March, was a follow-up to the original Two Chicks District Co. store that operated in Indianapolis until 2023. The boutique offered a curated selection of home accessories, including lamps and pillows, catering to interior design enthusiasts. Despite its promising start, the store officially ceased operations on Sept. 29, marking the end of Hawk's brick-and-mortar retail operation in the area.

Hawk elaborated on the store's closure, stating, "It was so amazing, the neighborhood and the people, and I hate that the business side just isn't there to support it, but being in a very urban spot, unfortunately it has to be a profitable venture."

While the physical storefront has closed, Hawk assured fans that the Two Chicks District Co. brand will continue its online presence. On Sept. 26, she took to social media to share the news, writing, "This weekend is our last in our Noblesville Pop-Up location! District Co will continue to operate online and I'm super excited about the cute holiday collection I have coming soon."

The closure of the Noblesville store follows a similar fate that befell the original Two Chicks District Co. location in Indianapolis' Bates-Hendricks neighborhood. That store, which opened in 2020, shut its doors in 2023 after facing its own set of challenges. One notable issue was the store's reliance on tourist traffic, primarily fans of Good Bones, rather than cultivating a loyal local customer base.

Reflecting on the first store's closure, Hawk had shared on Instagram, "It has been our second home so saying goodbye, while gut wrenching, is the decision I have to make for my family. Please understand and please give grace. What seems to be is often not what is."

The consecutive closures of both stores coincide with other significant changes in Hawk's professional life. The final episode of Good Bones aired just weeks after the announcement of the first store's closure, marking the end of the show's eight-season run. Hawk has been open about the challenges faced during the show's conclusion, describing it as a messy ending in 2023.

Beyond her business struggles, Hawk has also been navigating personal challenges. She has been candid about family tensions, including strained relationships with her mother, Karen E. Laine, and brother, Ted Starsiak, both of whom appeared alongside her in Good Bones. On her podcast Mina AF, following the series finale, Hawk admitted, "We do not talk. We haven't in a long time," referring to her relationship with her mother.

Despite these familial rifts, both Hawk and Laine are set to appear in a new limited series, Good Bones: New Beginnings. However, according to TV Insider, their segments will be separate, with Hawk and her husband focusing on their lake house project, while Laine embarks on a renovation adventure in Wilmington, North Carolina.

As Hawk faces these professional and personal challenges, she remains transparent with her fans about the toll it's taking. In a recent Instagram post, she shared, "Not gonna lie. The last few months have taken a toll on me mentally and I let that affect me physically and fell off the wagon of my regular workouts. Which makes everything worse, for me at least. "It took me a minute to get it back together, but it's often the hard thing that you don't want to do that are the exact things you need to do…." she added.