‘Heroes’ Actress Hospitalized

Francesca Eastwood sent her fans a warning via social media. The Heroes Reborn actress ended up hospitalized and wants her followers to take better care of themselves.

She shared via her Instagram Stories timeline that she was rushed to the hospital amid becoming sick and shared images of her in recovery with her son beside her while she received medical treatment. “Don’t get dehydrated,” she captioned the photo alongside her 6-year-old son, Titan.

Another photo in her Instagram Stories timeline was captioned, “Just two dehydrated kids.” In a third selfie, Eastwood and Titan both stuck out their tongues as she wrote, “We’re fine, though.” She also thanked the medical staff for their attentive care, writing, “Thank you, UCLA.”

In May, it was announced that she was expecting her second child with fellow actor Alexander Wraith. The two went public with their relationship in 2018 when they attended a Hollywood event, The Mirror reports. At the time, Wraith had filed for divorce from Lili Gaildraud, whom he had been married to for eight years. He denied that his relationship with Eastwood had anything to do with his marriage ending.

Her hospitalization comes ahead of the release of her new biopic film, Queen Of The Ring, about legendary woman wrestler Mildred Burke. Eastwood stars in a supporting role as icon Mae Young.

Just days ago, Eastwood shared maternity shots in black and white. She donned jeans and posed topless. “What a year,” she captioned one post. She captioned a second post, “Pregnant.” In a third post, she simply captioned an orange heart. In July, she attended a red carpet premiere of the new Superman movie with her partner and son where she showed off her growing bump in a silk dress.

Eastwood announced her pregnancy in a glowing black and white photo shoot showcasing her growing belly and cradling her bump. In one post, she shared the sentimental significance of her dress. “Wearing the dress my mom wore more pregnant with me @francesfisher @jonnymarlow and @saratintari @dendoll,” she captioned the post.

Eastwood appeared on the reality series Mrs. Eastwood & Company. The show, which premiered in 2012, aired for one season.