Here's What Tim Allen Told Tom Hanks While He Battled Coronavirus

Tom Hanks has got a friend in Tim Allen. During a recent, virtual interview with Extra, Allen spoke about the advice that he gave his friend and Toy Story co-star Hanks as he battled the coronavirus. According to the Last Man Standing star, he had a pretty hilarious piece of "advice" for his friend that ties back to their time voicing Buzz Lightyear and Woody.

"I wrote him. I said, 'You should have worn the Buzz Lightyear protective suit and then you wouldn't have gotten in that trouble!" Allen joked. He continued to say, while pretending to cover his face with a space helmet like Buzz's, "You put that bubble down." Elsewhere during the interview, Extra's Billy Bush remarked that he felt as though Hanks was "extremely comforting" as he recounted his battle with the coronavirus to his fans. Allen couldn't help but agree with that statement. "He was just like you said," the actor agreed. "It's just like Hanks to be that way."

It's been over a month since Hanks shared that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. At the time, on March 12, he took to Instagram to share that both he and his wife, Rita Wilson, had tested positive for the illness while they were in Australia for pre-production on an upcoming film.

"Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went," he explained on Instagram. "Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?" He concluded his caption by noting that he would keep the world updated regarding his condition. The star also urged everyone to stay healthy and safe.

Hanks echoed those sentiments when he hosted Saturday Night Live's first-ever, remotely-produced episode on April 11. During his opening monologue, which was performed from the comfort of his home in the United States, the actor expressed that both he and Wilson were "feeling better every day." He also took the time to issue his thanks to those who have been working on the frontlines throughout this global health crisis.

"Stay safe. We are in this for the duration, and we are going to get through this together," he said. "We are going to thank our hospital workers, our first responders, and all of our helpers — the supermarket stockers, the people who deliver our food, the people who are making take-out for us, the men and women who are keeping this country going when we need them more than ever. We're going to take care of them, and we're going to take care of each other."