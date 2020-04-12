‘SNL’: Tom Hanks References ‘Tiger King’ During Surprise Host Monologue

For Saturday Night Live‘s first-ever remotely produced episode, a beloved actor took on hosting duties. Tom Hanks, who was recently diagnosed with the coronavirus, hosted SNL‘s At Home episode and, naturally, delivered a humorous monologue as a result. During his monologue, he not only addressed his recent battle with the coronavirus, but he also referenced everyone’s favorite Netflix show at the moment — Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness.

Hanks didn’t waste any time in referencing Tiger King during his monologue, which was filmed from the comfort of his home. In fact, his monologue began with his Tiger King reference right off the bat, with the host echoing Carole Baskin’s “Hey, all you cool cats and kittens” in order to greet the at-home audience. Of course, given that these opening statements come shortly after Hanks, along with his wife, Rita Wilson, tested positive for the coronavirus, he did address that fact (both he and Wilson announced that they tested positive for the illness in mid-March). The actor remarked that he’s been the “celebrity canary in the coal mine for the coronavirus” and continued to joke that “ever since being diagnosed I have been more like America’s dad than ever before. No one wants to be around me very long and I make people uncomfortable.” He also issued a positive update to his fans regarding his and his wife’s battle with the illness, saying that they’re “feeling better every day.”

Elsewhere in his monologue, Hanks issued a statement to all of those on the frontlines amidst this health crisis. He expressed his gratitude for the hospital workers, deliverers, grocery store clerks, and numerous other individuals who are working throughout this crisis in order to keep the country on its feet. The actor also urged everyone watching to do their part by staying home and following safety protocols in order to help try to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

“Stay safe. We are in this for the duration, and we are going to get through this together,” he said. “We are going to thank our hospital workers, our first responders, and all of our helpers — the supermarket stockers, the people who deliver our food, the people who are making take-out for us, the men and women who are keeping this country going when we need them more than ever. We’re going to take care of them, and we’re going to take care of each other.”