Henry Cavill Shares Bandaged-up Photo Amidst Injury

After sustaining an injury earlier this month while in pre-production for his next film, Henry Cavill is sharing an update with fans.

The Argylle actor hurt his leg while training to star in the reboot of the 1986 fantasy film Highlander. The film’s production has since been postponed.

This past Friday, the 42-year-old actor shared a couple photos to his Instagram feed. One photo showed him and his dog, and the other showed his injured and bandaged leg.

In the post, he shared the text of William Ernest Henry’s poem Invictus, which partially reads: “Out of the night that covers me / Black as the pit from pole to pole / I thank whatever gods may be / For my unconquerable soul.”

Henley wrote the poem and many others after recovering from a leg amputation. Thankfully, Cavill’s injury doesn’t seem nearly as severe as the famous poet’s.

Russell Crowe, Marisa Abela, Karen Gillan, Max Zhang, Djimon Hounsou, and Dave Bautista will also star in the new reboot of Highlander. Chad Stahelski, best known for creating and directing the John Wick franchise, will helm the fantasy flick.