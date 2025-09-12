Henry Cavill Injured in Preparation for ‘Highlander,’ Filming Postponed

There can be only one, as the Highlander saying goes, and Henry Cavill will be postponing his immortal battle to claim his throne until at least next year.

While doing physical training for the reboot of the 1986 fantasy film Highlander, Cavill injured himself during pre-production. Because of his injury, production will not begin until next year.

The reboot of Highlander is hotly anticipated by just about everyone, as the film will be directed by Chad Stahelski, who directed John Wick, its three sequels, and part of the series spinoff Ballerina that hit theaters earlier this year. Stahelski is well-respected in the stunt world for his work on both the Matrix series and the John Wick franchise, likely ensuring that the new Highlander will be chock-fill of incredible action.

In addition to Cavill, stars appearing in the reboot include Russell Crowe, Marisa Abela, Karen Gillan, Max Zhang, Djimon Hounsou, and Dave Bautista. Michael Finch, who penned the last John Wick movie, wrote the script.

Highlander was one of the biggest movies of the ’80s, starring Sean Connery and Christopher Lambert as two immortal warriors that battled each other for 500 years, with their conflict spanning from Scotland in the 1500s all the way to New York City in 1985. It is currently unknown what time period the reboot will take place in, but it’s a safe bet that it will span multiple centuries.