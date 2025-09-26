‘Hellboy’ and ‘Star Trek’ Actor Sparks Death Rumors, But He’s Now Speaking Out

Doug Jones is already known for giving his fans quite a scare with his roles in movies and TV shows like Hellboy, Pan’s Labyrinth, and Hocus Pocus. But a recent Instagram post scared people in a different way.

Earlier this month, the actor uploaded a black and white photo of himself with a Bible verse caption attached that read: “‘Come to Me, all ye that labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.’ ~ Matthew 11:28.”

Because of the black and white nature of the photo with a verse about “resting” attached, many fans believed for a moment that Jones had died.

“Oh my god what a scare, I thought you died with that black and white image,” one commenter wrote.

“I’m glad to see we’re all agreed that a black and white photo of a beloved celebrity is a heart attack,” another commenter wrote.

Jones is best known for portraying non-human creatures, especially in the films of Guillermo del Toro, whose movies he has appeared in six different times. From 2017 until last year, he played Saru in the Paramount+ series Star Trek: Discovery. He is also well known for playing Billy Butcherson in both Hocus Pocus movies.

Shortly after the black and white post, the actor shared a new picture of himself holding up two signs that say “See? I’m alive!!” and “In full color!”

In the post, he wrote “I keep forgetting that at my age, a black & white artsy photo, holding a flower, with a Bible verse could give some of you a scare. So sorry,” he wrote. “As Mark Twain once said, ‘Reports of my death have been greatly exaggerated.’”