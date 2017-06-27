See Heidi Montag’s Big Baby Bump In New Photos

Heidi Montag and her husband Spencer Pratt are expecting their first child together, and the happy couple have shared some scenic photos that show off Montag’s baby bump.

So happy to be home! #6monthspregnant A post shared by heidipratt (@heidipratt) on Jun 23, 2017 at 4:41pm PDT

The MTV couple visited Crested Butte, Colorado, (Heidi’s hometown) on Saturday and snapped a plethora of family pictures. The backdrop for the photos is a beautiful mountain range.

“So happy to be home!” she captioned the post, adding the hashtag “6 months pregnant.”

Heidi, who is one of three former Hills stars expecting, is all smiles in the photos and wearing a grey T shirt and blue athletic shorts.

Her baby bump is super visible, as the couple’s baby boy is just a few months away from birth.

Spencer looks on and is as happy as ever on the family’s wilderness romp. He’s rocking a white shirt, aviator shades and a black-bead necklace.

Heidi’s family also makes appearances in the shots.

She’s seen posing with her mother, Darlene Egelhoff, as Us Weekly points out.

The reunion is especially joyful, being as Heidi and Darlene have had a tough relationship is recent years. Darlene was not happy with the plastic surgery Heidi had done, and ties were severed.

The duo appeared on also Mother/Daughter Experiment: Celebrity Edition together.

Heidi’s father Bill also makes an appearance in a photo shared on Monday.

The proud grandfather-to-be puts his arm around the couple as Heidi wears a simple-but-stunning pink dress.

See both family photos below:

Ok top of the world with my mama! #6monthspregnant #colorado #cb A post shared by heidipratt (@heidipratt) on Jun 24, 2017 at 2:25pm PDT