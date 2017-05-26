Heidi Klum Goes Fully Naked, Has ‘No Problem With Nudity’

Heidi Klum has posed completely nude for an upcoming photography book, and she's shared some select photos with fans.

So excited to reveal the cover of my new book 'Heidi Klum by @RankinArchive" #HeidiKlumByRankin #SneakPeek #May26th #10YearsInTheMaking

The 43-year-old German model shared several fully nude photos from the book with the Daily Mail. The photos were taken over the last decade of her career.

The photos show Klum during several different shoots, including one outdoor session where she's laying nude on a brick wall and another studio session that artfully shows her in increasing levels of undress.

"I figured, 'why not?'," she told the outlet at the Cannes Film Festival. "Some friends of mine have said, 'Well, you're turning 44…why now?' And I said, 'Why not now?' We should be celebrating a woman's body, it doesn't matter what age they are."

The book, which is titled Heidi Klum by Rankin, is the first time the Project Runway host has released nude photos.

"I have posed naked before but I've just never showed it to everyone," she said. "I feel more confident now than when I was in my twenties. I think when I was younger I was more shy and I've grown into myself."

She previously dished to the outlet that she's far from uncomfortable being naked.

"I grew up going to nude beaches with my parents, so I'm a nudist," she said. "I have no problems with nudity at all. When I go to the beach, it's in a very remote place where there are not a lot of people, and I like to go topless.'

While these nude photos may be a new venture for the mother-of-four. She has also visitied various tropical locales in some revealing outfits. Most notably she went topless on a fishing expedition and shared the scene with all her followers.

Klum is currently hosting Germany's Next Top Model, as she has for all of the show's 12 seasons. She's also expected to come back to Project Runway when it returns for its next seasons.

She'll be a judge on the next season of America's Got Talent, which returns on May 30.

