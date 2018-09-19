‘America’s Got Talent’ Judges Mel B and Heidi Klum Get Hyped for Season Finale

It all comes down to tonight for the America’s Got Talent performers, and the judges could not be more excited!

Prior to the live performance part of the NBC reality show’s two-night finale Tuesday, judges Heidi Klum and Mel B got amped for the two-hour series of excitement with a silly selfie the Spice Girls alum shared on Twitter to her millions of followers.

“#AGTFinale time!” she captioned the photo.

With 10 performers all competing for the $1 million ultimate prize, this season finale is sure to be one for the ages, with judge Simon Cowell saying from the start that Tuesday’s performances were even more influential than normal going into the finale decision.

The finalists competing for the title this season are Shin Lim, a magician whose card tricks and slight of hand have wowed the judges all season; Michael Ketterer, a pediatric mental health nurse with the voice of an angel; Zurcaroh, an Austrian aerial dance group that has been host Tyra’s favorite all season; Duo Transcend, married aerialists who never play it safe in their risky routines; Samuel J. Comroe, the comedian saved from earlier elimination by America’s vote; and Daniel Emmet, the singer who the judges brought back.

Other finalists include Brian King Joseph, the violinist who Cowell predicted long ago would take home the crown; Glennis Grace, a stunning singer; Vicki Barbolak, a comedian who has left judges in stitches all season with her Trailer Park Nasty character; and Courtney Hadwin, the 14-year-old singer with a voice far beyond her years.

Included in these competitors are three Golden Buzzer acts: Hadwin, Howie Mandel’s pick, Ketterer, Cowell’s pick, and Zurcaroh, Banks’s pick.

In the end, America will choose their favorite act, however, with votes beginning during Tuesday’s finale and going through until 7 a.m. ET Wednesday.

Who will take home the honor of this season’s top prize and, of course, the $1 million?

To vote, visit the America’s Got Talent portion of NBC’s website here.

The second part of the America’s Got Talent finale will air Wednesday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo credit: Twitter / Mel B