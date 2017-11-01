Heidi Klum’s Halloween Costume This Year Was a Classic

Heidi Klum has certainly earned her title as the Queen of Halloween over the years, and the model proved her dedication once again with this year’s costume, which saw the Project Runway host dress as Michael Jackson from the late star’s “Thriller” music video.

Ever the Halloween overachiever, Klum didn’t just don a red jacket and call it a day, she went full-on werewolf with a whole lot of prosthetics, fake fangs and a letterman jacket to mimic the King of Pop’s scary transformation in the iconic video.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The model documented her preparation for fans on Instagram in a series of posts before revealing the finished look.

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Oct 31, 2017 at 12:40pm PDT

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Oct 31, 2017 at 3:14pm PDT

Klum debuted the getup at her annual Halloween party in New York City, arriving at the bash in true Jackson fashion, performing the “Thriller” dance to really give guests a show. Speaking to Vanity Fair on Thursday, Klum revealed that she had been rehearsing her entrance because what she had to do in the getup “doesn’t come super natural to me.”

She also discussed her annual party, explaining that she came up with the idea to host the bash 18 years ago.

Up Next: Heidi Klum Bashes Harvey Weinstein

“I thought, ‘There isn’t one party that I’m dying to go to,’” she said. “I was in New York City and there was not one destination people would go for Halloween, so I thought, ‘I’m going to have to take that over.’ So, I did! I feel like when you’re the host of something like that, you have to really give it some.”

Some of the host’s previous Halloween costumes include a group of clones, Jessica Rabbit, a butterfly and a cadaver.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock, Getty / Patrick McMullan