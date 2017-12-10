Heidi Klum Flaunts Her Abs, Proves She’s Still Got It

It might be December, but Heidi Klum is still in a Halloween mood.

The 44-year-old supermodel posted videos to her Instagram of her practicing dance moves from Michael Jackson‘s “Thriller,” while showing off her abs and dance skills.

Klum is seen in the videos with choreographers Donraico Johnson and Miguel Zarate, preparing for her annual Halloween bash.

This year, the America’s Got Talent judge dressed as the werewolf version of Jackson from the iconic “Thriller” video. Klum’s Halloween party Spotify mix also included the song, plus Jackson’s “Monster” and “Ghosts.”

“Michael Jackson was always such an icon and the ‘Thriller’ video is such an iconic video and I was like, ‘I have to redo that,’” Klum told PEOPLE about the Halloween costume. “Obviously it’s difficult because I can’t dance like Michael Jackson. I don’t think anyone can dance like Michael Jackson, but I tried my hardest.”

“Thinking back to this fun dance rehearsal with [Draco] and [Miguel Zarate] and all the amazing dancers,” Klum wrote.

“Sooooo fun,” she wrote in the caption for the second video.

The first clip has been seen over 560,000 times, but the second one earned over 3 million views.

Klum also posted a photo of herself getting prepared for Germany’s Next Top Model.

On Friday, Klum posted a more serious video, raising awareness of HIV/AIDS to help the Foundation for AIDS Research. In the clip, she reminded her 4.2 million followers of the importance of using condoms, which can help prevent sexually transmitted diseases.

