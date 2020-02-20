Heather Parkhurst, ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Actress, Mauled by Her Pitbulls and Social Media Takes Sides

Beverly Hills Cop actress Heather Parkhurst had to be hospitalized this week, after being mauled by her pitbulls, and the situation has social media users taking sides. According to TMZ, Parkhurst’s fiance Mark Nason said that, on Friday night, Parkhurst was petting their 7-month-old pitbull, when their 8-year-old pitbull appeared to get jealous and started growling. The dogs lunged to attack one another, but Parkhurst’s arm was caught in the fight, causing her to suffer some violent injuries. Doctors stitched her up, and inserted some pins, but as of Tuesday she remained hospitalized.

New of the mauling has divided social media users, as some sympathize with Parkhurst, but others have expressed that they do not believe she should ever had the pups to begin with.

They are keeping the frankenmaulers because they love pit bulls. The next attack will be worse. Guaranteed. https://t.co/Ua3QlZjX4U — sunluvin Breed Safety Legislation (@doitseriously) February 18, 2020

Pit Bulls are only Good at One Thing. Mauling their Own Owners. Heather Elizabeth Parkhurst. — Avid Enderson (@AvidEnderson) February 18, 2020

Pitbulls aren’t even aggressive towards humans. So I wonder what she did 🤔 — Noname Nino (@NonameNino) February 18, 2020

These breed of dogs should strictly be security dogs…making them pets is quite risky — our_ROOT (@our_root) February 18, 2020

The breed should be sterilized! Nothing good ever comes from owning a pit bull! Some owners maintain they’re an excellent breed yet no other dog commits murders. SMH 🤦‍♂️ — Jhory1914 (@jhory1914) February 18, 2020

remember, pitbulls aren’t the only ones who do this type of stuff so pic.twitter.com/dcTwv45Xjs — Jul (@GoodOneDude) February 18, 2020

I don’t know why people insist on having that particular breed dog!! A six year old was mauled to death by a pit bull here in Michigan just a few months ago. SMH — Melissa (@melissa__est67) February 18, 2020

There must some underlying medical issue if they’ve never done this before because dogs can sense these things — tania (@juansw0rld) February 18, 2020

Why are they so mean to us dad??

Bkuz they fear what they don’t know son. They fear !!! pic.twitter.com/KmuuSeBbuD — Pauly Garcia, aka The Latin Saint- , The Magico$ (@PaulyG87202290) February 18, 2020

For people who don’t read the article: She got her arm caught between her two pitbulls that were fighting each other. They were not trying to kill her. Poor girl was just in the middle. — Tabitha Shannon Pullum (@PrettyWhatTrash) February 18, 2020

I don’t feel sorry about anybody that owns a pitbull. Good for u… Buy three more — Vanroy (@vechris) February 18, 2020

I get that your a big pit bull advocate but if I’m attacked I sure as hell wouldn’t keep the dog. Regardless if she jumped in the middle of the dogs fight. If her dog was trained well enough it should have stopped once she opened her mouth. Next time she may not be so lucky.. — Snow1990 (@randysno21) February 18, 2020

Apparently they are also advocates for not having arms. — HumanSandpaper (@TailgateC9) February 18, 2020

Damn, ya really had to tweet about this!! Leave my breed alone ya!! They must’ve had a great reason to do this. Sorry to hear this happened to her but damn!! pic.twitter.com/qk024W4e9F — Pauly Garcia, aka The Latin Saint- , The Magico$ (@PaulyG87202290) February 18, 2020

They’re keeping them? Asking for more trouble. 🙄 — bjh (@bj5433) February 18, 2020