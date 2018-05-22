Heather Locklear Seen With Boyfriend for First Time Since She Completed Rehab

Heather Locklear has been spotted with boyfriend Chris Heisser for the first time since completing rehab following her domestic violence arrest.

Nearly two months after completing her two-month stay at rehab, Heather Locklear and Chris Heisser were spotted together for the first time on Sunday morning headed to an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting in Thousand Oaks, California. The meeting reportedly lasted an hour, after which time the couple allegedly went to an early dinner with Locklear’s parents, Bill and Diane Locklear, at their Westlake Village home.

“They were giggling and acting flirty. You’d never know that just a few months ago they were in a knock down drag out fight where the cops had to be called,” a source told the Daily Mail, adding that the couple seemed “calmer than when they went in” when they were spotted leaving the AA meeting.

Locklear entered rehab in early March after she was arrested on one count of felony domestic violence and three counts of misdemeanor battery on a police officer following a Feb. 25 incident that involved Heisser.

“When the police arrived, Heather was irate. She was furious her brother got the police involved and she was in no state to be able to have a normal thinking conversation. She was out of control. She was screaming at the police and went on the attack. She physically fought the police and they had to handcuff her to control her,” a source close to Locklear said of the arrest.

Police claimed that Locklear had become combative and attacked three deputies, reportedly telling officers that she would “shoot them if they ever came to her house again,” prompting the police to search her home for a firearm.

Just hours after her arrest, Heisser was also arrested after he was allegedly caught driving under the influence in Thousand Oaks, California. Police cited him and released him not long after, though he was later charged with four misdemeanors.

Despite being back together, sources have claimed that Locklear’s family does not approve of the relationship.

“Heather came out of rehab and went straight back into the arms of Chris Heisser,” a source said, adding that “they are like oil and water, fighting nonstop.” The source also claimed that Locklear’s family is hoping that she and Heisser will split up some time soon.

“Her family wants to see her focus on her health and sobriety and once that’s in place, she can then start fresh with a new man,” they said. “Right now, Heather is sober and she is in therapy. She is taking it one day at a time.”