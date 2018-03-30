Josie Bissett Offers ‘Love and Support’ to ‘Melrose Place’ Co-Star Heather Locklear

Heather Locklear’s former Melrose Place co-star Josie Bissett is offering “love and support” to the actress in the wake of her troubles with the law.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Bissette was asked if she had any contact with Locklear, to which she replied, “No, no, I’m not [still in touch with Locklear].”

She added that she was aware one of their other co-stars, Jack Wagner, who was engaged to Locklear for a short time in 2011, was still in touch with the star.

“But yeah, I just love her, she’s just such a cool girl and funny and smart, and I just hope that things come around,” Bissett continued.

As has been widely reported, Locklear is currently facing four counts of “misdemeanor battery on an officer” and one charge of “resisting or obstructing an officer” after an domestic violent incident at her residence back in February.

“It makes me sad,” Bisset went on to say. “I just, I offer her all of my support and love. I know she’ll be able to get through whatever it is she’s going through.”

“Maybe if we do another Melrose reunion we can all get together and it’ll spark a little something,” she added. “I don’t know.”

A previous report on Locklear’s arrest cited a source close to the situation who said, “Heather has been spiraling out of control lately. We realize Heather has had problems with drinking and drugs before, but she was really getting back on track.”

“Her friends and family are telling her it is time to go back to rehab,” the source added. “She needs it badly. It’s sad she lets things get this out of control before she gets help.”

“When the police arrived, Heather was irate. She was furious her brother got the police involved and she was in no state to be able to have a normal thinking conversation. She was out of control. She was screaming at the police and went on the attack. She physically fought the police and they had to handcuff her to control her,” the source continued.

“There were marks all over her boyfriend’s face, so they had no choice but to take her into custody. They said she seemed unstable and they wanted to take her for a psychological evaluation,” the source went on to say.

Finally, the source said that Locklear “was freaking out and texting her brother non-stop and wasn’t making sense,” adding, “She grew up in Thousand Oaks and really did well in Hollywood, so she is the sweetheart of the family and they all rally around her. Her brother immediately headed over to the house. When he arrived, she and her boyfriend were fighting. It was a terrible scene.”