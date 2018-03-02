Heather Locklear’s Daughter Reportedly ‘Very Upset’ by Mother’s Arrest

Ava Sambora, Heather Locklear‘s daughter, is reportedly “very upset” by her mother’s domestic violence arrest last weekend.

On Wednesday, the 20-year-old Ava posted on Instagram for the first time since Feb. 20, showing two photos of herself in Hawaii. “Quick trip to paradise,” she wrote in the caption.

According to TMZ, Sambora went to Hawaii with her father, former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora. Sources told the site that Richie is “very concerned” about the impact her mother’s behavior will have on his daughter.

Sambora is a student at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles and spends more time with her father, Richie than Locklear.

A source told TMZ that the trip to Hawaii was previously planned, adding, “This trip couldn’t have come soon enough.” Despite her mother’s arrest, it was “imperative” for her to go on the trip.

TMZ reports that Sambora is “concerned and sad” about her mother’s state of mind. Her fans questioned the new photos, since they show a date of Feb. 28, 1998. However, Sambora was born Oct. 4, 1997 and she would have only been five months old on that date.

“She might’ve just bought the [camera], & never got around to setting the right date. I do the same thing,” one fan wrote.

Most of her followers sent love to her family and hoped her mother was doing better.

“Much love to you and your family, Ava,” one fan wrote.

“Hope you and your family are okay,” another added.

“Sending you lots of love. You’re a lovely young lady and have so many good things ahead of you,” one more wrote.

Locklear was arrested on Sunday after her brother called 911 when he saw her and her boyfriend fighting at her home. The Thousand Oaks Police Department said Locklear was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence.

The 56-year-old former Melrose Place star was also charged with three counts of misdemeanor battery on a peace officer after she allegedly became combative with one of the responding officers. Hours later, her boyfriend, Chris Heisser, was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence.

“Heather has been spiraling out of control lately,” one source told Entertainment Tonight. “We realize Heather has had problems with drinking and drugs before, but she was really getting back on track.”

Locklear has been in and out of rehab for drug addiction since last year.

Locklear was married to Richie Sambora from 1994 to 2007, and Tommy Lee from 1986 to 1993. Ava Sambora is her only child.

Photo credit: Instagram/Ava Sambora