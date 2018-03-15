Heather Locklear Breaks Social Media Silence With Bizarre Instagram Snap

Heather Locklear surprisingly returned to social media Wednesday, for the first time since she was arrested for domestic abuse last month. The strange photo is an extreme close-up of her dog.

“Too close?” Locklear wrote in the caption.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This was Locklear’s first Instagram post since Feb. 23, two days before she was arrested for domestic violence and battery on an officer at her home in Thousand Oaks, California. The Feb. 23 post showed Locklear with her dog, on a plane to Boston.

Locklear’s brother called 911 on Feb. 25 after seeing Locklear fight with boyfriend Chris Heisser. Her brother said the former Melrose Place actress was drunk, and police saw Heisser’s injuries. Locklear was also belligerent with police during the arrest, telling the officers they “deserve their kids to die” and threatened to shoot them if they went back to her house.

“You f— deserve your kids to die! You f— deserve it! And when you find yourself in that position, think of me,” Locklear screamed, according to police. “I hope no one f— burns your entire department down, your f— police department … If you ever come back to my house I will shoot you.”

Police also later got a search warrant to search her house for another gun, but they could not find one.

Locklear will reportedly not be charged with a felony in the case, but still faces charges related to her behavior with the officers. She reportedly checked into a rehab facility on March 7. She has been in and out of rehab for drug addiction five times since early 2017.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Locklear’s friends have been nervous about her health in the days before the arrest.

“Heather has been spiraling out of control lately,” one source told ET. “We realize Heather has had problems with drinking and drugs before, but she was really getting back on track.”

The source added, “Her friends and family are telling her it is time to go back to rehab. She needs it badly. It’s sad she lets things get this out of control before she gets help.”

“She was freaking out and texting her brother nonstop and wasn’t making sense,” the source told ET. “She grew up in Thousand Oaks and really did well in Hollywood, so she is the sweetheart of the family and they all rally around her. Her brother immediately headed over to the house. When he arrived, she and her boyfriend were fighting. It was a terrible scene.”