Heather Graham Reveals Wonder Woman Outfit

Heather Graham is giving her Instagram followers a taste of what she might have looked like if she were to portray Wonder Woman. The 47-year-old actress took to social media earlier this month to reveal a humorous snap that shows her dressed up as the beloved DC Comics character.

Graham shared the snap with the caption: “So good to see a superhero movie about a woman finally. #WonderWoman is doing so well. Women want to see more movies with female protagonists…love it @gal_gadot!”

In the pic, the Boogie Nights star is wearing the iconic corset, headband, and star-spangled shorts similar to that of the superheroine, most recently portrayed by Gal Gadot. After posting on Instagram, Graham’s followers were clearly digging the look as they dished out more than 3k likes and left dozens of adoring comments.

One fan wrote: “U would have been a cool and classy wonder woman yourself!”

Heather Graham wasn’t the only person to fall in love with director Patty Jenkin’s Wonder Woman film, which was released earlier this month. In fact, a Variety report published on Friday revealed that the movie has now officially passed the $609.8 million amount in the box office making it the highest grossing film from a female director ever.

In case you haven’t made it to the theaters to see Wonder Woman just yet, check out the official synopsis below:

Before she was Wonder Woman, she was Diana, Princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. Raised on a sheltered island paradise, when an American pilot crashes on their shores and tells of a massive conflict raging in the outside world, Diana leaves her home, convinced she can stop the threat. Fighting alongside man in a war to end all wars, Diana will discover her full powers…and her true destiny.

Wonder Woman is directed by Patty Jenkins and is written by Allan Heinberg, Geoff Johns, and Zack Snyder. The film stars Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman), Chris Pine (Steve Trevor), Robin Wright (General Antiope), Connie Nielsen (Queen Hippolyta), David Thewlis, Elena Anaya, Lucy Davis (Etta Candy), Danny Huston, Ewen Bremmer, Doutzen Kroes, Samantha Jo (Euboea), Florence Kasumba (Senator Acantha), Said Taghmaoui, Eleanor Matsuura (Epione), Emily Carey (Young Diana), and Lisa Loven Kongsli (Menalippe).