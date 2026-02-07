HBO Comedy Duo to Reunite for 1st Time in 8 Years

An HBO comedy duo is reuniting for the first time in over a decade.

Bret McKenzie and Jemaine Clement are set to come together once again.

The New Zealanders will be taking part in Netflix is a Joke Festival in May. They made their debut on HBO in 2005 in an edition of the comedy series One-Night Stand. Two years later, McKenzie and Clement premiered their acclaimed, Emmy-nominated series Flight of the Conchords, which followed fictionalized versions of their lives in New York City.

The musical comedy duo Flight of the Conchords was formed in 1998, and by 2005, they had a self-titled BBC radio series. They signed a worldwide deal with Sub Pop Records for their recorded music, releasing their Grammy-winning EP The Distant Future in 2007, as well as two full-length albums and a live album. They’ve done several successful tours across the globe, with their most recent one being in the United Kingdom and Ireland in 2018.

While they have had success together, they have also had success apart. Clement’s film and TV credits include the Rio movies, Men in Black 3, What We Do in the Shadows, Legion, The Minecraft Movie, M3GAN 2.0, Avatar: The Way of Water, and Avatar: Fire and Ash. McKenzie, meanwhile, was the songwriter for The Muppets and took home the Academy Award for Best Original Song for “Man or Muppet” and “Muppets Most Wanted.” Additional songwriting credits include The Simpsons and The Minecraft Movie. He’s also released two solo albums for Sub Pop and has toured in New Zealand, Australia, the U.S., and the UK.

Netflix is a Joke Fest is a week-long comedy extravaganza produced by Netflix in partnership with Live Nation. From May 4-10 in Los Angeles, the festival will feature over 350 live events, including stand-up performances, variety shows, comedy podcasts, tapings, exclusive events, and screenings. This is the third year for the festival, and Netflix promises that it is a “bolder, funnier, and more star-studded than ever before.”

Netflix is a Joke Presents: Flight of the Conchords will take place on Saturday, May 9, and Sunday, May 10, at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. Those interested in watching the duo will want to get tickets as soon as they can, as both shows have a low ticket warning.