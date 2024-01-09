Hit HBO Show's Star Teases Reunion

One of HBO's past hit show could be getting a cast reunion, according to one of the show's stars. Recently, Flight of the Conchords actor Rhys Darby — who played Murray on the show's two acclaimed seasons — teased that they may be getting the band back together sometime "in the future." Speaking to Deadline, Darby said, "We're always discussing the sort of things we'd like to do in the future and looking back at the classic things we've done." He added, per Screen Rant, "There will come a time when the world really, really needs [the reunion] and we will suddenly appear."

Flight of the Conchords is the musical comedy duo of Bret McKenzie and Jemaine Clement. Hailing from New Zealand, the pair landed a show at HBO, which they co-created and wrote with James Bobin, who had previously worked on Da Ali G Show with Sacha Baron Cohen. The series followed the fictional versions of Bret and Jemanie as they attempted to catch their big break in New York City. Darby's character, Murray, was their good-hearted, but often inept, manager, while Kristen Schaal (Bob's Burgers, What We Do In The Shadows) portrayed their stalker-fan, Mel, and comedian Arj Barker played their friend Dave. Additional stars who turned up in the beloved show included Eugene Mirman, Sutton Foster, Rachel Blanchard, and David Costabile.

Notably, filmmaker Taika Waititi cut his teeth on Flight of the Conchords as a writer and director. This show was a proving ground, of sorts, before he went on to helm two of Thor films for Marvel. He would later win a Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar for his film Jojo Rabbit in 2020. He and Darby have worked together several times, most recently on the Max series Our Flag Means Death.

In a December interview with Screen Rant, Darby was asked about working with Waititi and if they do anything different when prepping for a dramatic moment in the streaming series, as opposed to comedic situations. "Literally nothing," he quipped. "We don't prepare. Preparedness is overrated, because you're then orchestrating something, and you don't want to orchestrate it. I think it needs to be natural, and you need to feel it at the moment."

Darby continued, "We don't even rehearse those scenes. When I just see him for the first time, he's lying there, and I'm walking down the stairs, the sets and everything are so real that I'm automatically that person, and it affects me. What you're seeing is my honest portrayal of how I would feel at that moment." Flight of the Conchords Seasons 1 and 2 are currently available to stream on Max, as well as both seasons of Our Flag Means Death.