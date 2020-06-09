Hayden Panettiere Reveals New Neck Tattoo After Joining Instagram

✖

Former Nashville star Hayden Panettiere finally began posting publicly on Instagram Sunday, sharing a variety of posts updating fans on how she is spending time during the coronavirus pandemic and voicing supports for the protests of racial inequality following George Floyd's death. One of the many posts includes a picture of a new neck tattoo she recently got. Panettiere, 30, also shared more throwback photos from her past.

The neck tattoo is a simple drawing of the Eye of Ra. "Newish ink," the Heroes star wrote and tagged photographer Emily Buckingham. Many of the responses from fans were overwhelmingly positive. "That's pretty n cool. I would get something like this if I were to get one," one person wrote. "Very cool! I'm happy that you're on Instagram. You're a big inspiration to me and my art," another fan chimed in.

Panettiere's other Instagram posts act as a preview of how she plans to use the social media platform. Her very first public post was a selfie taken at the beach. She revealed in the second post that she only removed her mask after seeing she was alone. "Otherwise I'm in one all the time! Brought a little NY fashion to the beach which is [why] I look like I'm going to a funeral," she wrote, referring to the all-black outfit she wore.

The actress also used her first posts to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement. She shared artwork of George Floyd, adding," 'Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere' This man will never be forgotten." She also shared a video of Wladimir Klitschko voicing his support for the movement. Panettiere and Klitschko were in a long-term relationship before breaking up in 2018, and are parents to 5-year-old daughter Kaya Evdokia Klitschko.

Before Panettiere resurfaced on Instagram, she mostly communicated with fans through Twitter updates. In December, she ended a 10-month silence on Twitter by sharing a photo of a new hairdo that made her look like her Scream 4 character Kirby Reed. In January, she shared an emotional statement about Kobe Bryant's death, writing, "I can't believe the legend is gone. Doesn't seem real that a man that big in spirit could b touched. Reminds us that we're ALL on borrowed time." This was surprisingly perceived as a negative comment, which puzzled Panettiere. "He was a friend of mine which is why I singled him out. Don't just try to find flaws because ur bored and want to have something negative to say. I don't single people out just because," she wrote.

In April, Panettiere's boyfriend Brian Hickerson pleaded not guilty to domestic battery after she allegedly punched her. He is scheduled for a pre-trial conference in August, with the jury trial set to start in September. The alleged incident happened when the two were on vacation in Wyoming.