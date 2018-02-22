Hayden Panettiere Spotted With Bandage on Her Arm During Vacation

Hayden Panettiere was spotted sporting a bandage on her left arm in Barbados on Wednesday as she made her way through the airport, the Daily Mail shares.

The Nashville star donned a simple black tee-shirt, jeans and black ankle boots for her day of travel in photos seen here.

Panettiere reportedly sustained her injury while on vacation with partner Wladimir Klitschko and their daughter, Kaya.

During their trip, the family spent time in the sun, spending their days on the beach and on a boat in snaps seen here.

The actress and Klitschko met in 2009 and dated for two years before splitting. They got back together in 2013 and were engaged by the end of the year.

After welcoming Kaya in December 2014, Panettiere revealed that she experienced postpartum depression, voluntarily checking into a facility for treatment.

“It takes you a while. You feel off. You don’t feel like yourself,” Panettiere told GMA‘s Lara Spencer in January 2017 of her recovery, via Us Weekly. “But, you know, women are so resilient, and that’s the incredible thing about them. I think I’m all the stronger for it. I think I’m a better mom because of it. Because you never take that connection for granted.”

Panettiere is currently starring in the sixth and final season of Nashville, which airs on CMT.

Photo Credit: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com