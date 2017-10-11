Harvey Weinstein Speaks out About Georgina Chapman Split

Harvey Weinstein is speaking out about his wife, Georgina Chapman, who announced she was leaving him after the allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced about the Hollywood executive.

“I sat down with my wife Georgina, who I love more than anything, and we discussed what was best for our family,” he told Us Weekly in a statement on Wednesday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Lindsay Lohan Defends Harvey Weinstein

“We discussed the possibility of a separation and I encouraged her to do what was in her heart. In the end, she made the decision to separate. I understand, I love her and I love our children and hopefully, when I am better, I will be in their lives again. I support her decision, I am in counseling and perhaps, when I am better, we can rebuild.”

Earlier this week, a story published in the New Yorker detailed multiple women’s accounts of sexual harassment by Weinstein. After the story was released, a number of other women and Hollywood A-list actresses came forward with disturbing stories of their own about the film executive.

Initially, Weinstein said that his wife, with whom he shares two children, was going to stand by his side through the situation.

“She stands 100 percent behind me,” he told the New York Post. “Georgina and I have talked about this at length. We went out with [Weinstein’s former advisor] Lisa Bloom last night when we knew the article was coming out. Georgina will be with Lisa and others kicking my ass to be a better human being and to apologize to people for my bad behavior, to say I’m sorry, and to absolutely mean it.”

More: Harvey Weinstein Fired From the Weinstein Company Amid Sexual Harassment Accusations

Chapman, 41, married Weinstein in 2017. The former couple shares two children. She spoke out in a statement about her decision to leave her husband on Tuesday of this week.

“My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time,” Chapman says in a statement to PEOPLE.

Since the allegations surfaced, a slew of Hollywood stars have taken to social media to share their reaction. See what they had to say here.