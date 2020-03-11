Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison and Social Media Isn’t Holding Back

On Wednesday, Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison, and the news took social media by storm. The disgraced film producer ws convicted of a Criminal Sexual Act in the first and degree, and of third-degree rape. This is the culmination of a scandal that first hit the mainstream news nearly three years ago.

Weinstein’s name is inextricable from the Me Too movement, beginning in the fall of 2017. He was accused of sexual harassment and/or sexual assault by dozens of women — including famous actresses and other prominent women in the entertainment industry.

On Wednesday, Judge James Burke finally handed down a sentence for the crimes Weinstein has been convicted of. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he ordered the producer to spend 23 years in a New York State prison, and to be formally registered as a sex offender. The first-degree count of criminal sexual act earned Weinstein 20 years behind bars and five years of supervised release, while the third-degree rape charge earned him another three years in prison.

Weinstein’s attorneys said that this sentence was “obscene,” feeling that it was too harsh for a 63-year-old man. They worried that, between his age and his poor health, he would die behind bars.

On the other end of the spectrum, Weinstein’s detractors said that he deserved an even longer sentence, if possible. Many were glad that the producer had been convicted at all, and that he would serve time, feeling that there was a very real possibility that he could have been acquitted. Still, they pointed to the many allegations against him that were outside the statute of limitations or otherwise went unreported.

Here is what social media is saying about the Harvey Weinstein conviction.

‘Tip of the Iceberg’

Harvey Weinstein, a living monster, was sentenced to 23 years in prison. And this is only the tip of the iceberg: More justice is coming elsewhere. Weinstein will spend the rest of his life in jail. A round of applause for the prosecutors!



Riding the high of Weinstein’s conviction, some said that this would be the “tip of the iceberg” in terms of justice for sexual assault survivors. They showered praise on the prosecutors who got a massive victory in a difficult case.

‘Essentially a Life Sentence’

Harvey Weinstein was facing a minimum of 5 years but got much closer to the maximum possible of 29.



May people noted that 23 years was effectively a life sentence for a man of Weinstein’s age and health status. Some argued that he should have gotten a literal life sentence, while others felt that this was a good equivalence.

Doing the Math

On the one hand I’m glad Harvey Weinstein got 23 years in prison but on the other hand that’s only about 3 months for every accuser and it’s pretty fucking sad that we’re just relieved he didn’t get acquitted. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) March 11, 2020

While 23 years is a long time on the surface, some people pointed out that it did not amount to much time when divided by the total number of his accusers — over 80. The conviction takes into consideration only two victims, with four others testifying.

More Alleged Victims

Everything is shit but Harvey Weinstein just got 23 years he probably won’t even live out. It’s a fantastic day. Spare a thought for his victims. There may be hundreds more whose names you’ll never know. I believe you. — Xeni Jardin (@xeni) March 11, 2020

Harvey Weinstein was just sentenced time 23 years in prison.



These are the names of the brave women who testified against him:



Miriam Haley



Jessica Mann



Annabella Sciorra



Dawn Dunning



Tarale Wulff



Lauren Young



HEROES. — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) March 11, 2020

Many people sent their thoughts and prayers to Weinstein’s other accusers, whose cases were not tried for one reason or another. They acknowledged how complicated their feelings might be at a time like this, and hoped that things were going well for them.

Jameela Jamil

Actress Jameela Jamil weighed in on Weinstein’s sentencing on Wednesday as well, creating her own small whirlpool in the ongoing conversation. As always, Jamil’s commentary got mixed responses, as many people dislike the actress’ style when it comes to socio-political discourse.

Historic

Someday Harvey Weinstein’s walker will be in the Smithsonian, right next to a MAGA hat. — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) March 11, 2020

Many people felt that the historic significance of Weinstein’s conviction and sentencing could not be overstated. One person half-jokingly thought that a relic from Weinstein’s career might be encased in the Smithsonian Museum in the decades to come.

‘Enablers’

Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison.



Meanwhile, all the Hollywood celebs who covered up for him for decades will continue to take podiums lecturing us about what such good people they are. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) March 11, 2020

hillary clinton, on jeffery epstein:



hillary clinton, on harvey weinstein:



hillary clinton, on bernie sanders: none of my friends like him. you’re not invited to our pizza parties or the cool plane, honey! im addicted to being on tv still — Brandon Wardell (@BRANDONWARDELL) March 11, 2020

Finally, even in the moment of Weinstein’s sentencing, some people had their eyes on the systemic forces that supported him for years. Many named the people they believed had “enabled” him to continue taking advantage of women, calling on them to be held to account as well.