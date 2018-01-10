Video Shows Harvey Weinstein Attacked at Arizona Restaurant

Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was attacked Tuesday night at a restaurant in Arizona, video obtained by TMZ shows.

The 65-year-old was reportedly eating with his sobriety coach at Elements Restaurant at the Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona, when a man sitting at a nearby table asked Weinstein for a photo. Weinstein declined and the two men shook hands before the man sat back down at his table.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Later, Weinstein and his sobriety coach were getting up to leave at the same time as the man who approached Weinstein earlier. He reportedly told his friend to record on his phone and attempted to punch Weinstein in the face twice. Weinstein reportedly stumbled backward and almost fell.

The man later told TMZ that he told Weinstein, “You’re such a piece of s— for what you did to these women.”

The restaurant manager says that neither blow connected and that the attacker was drunk.

Weinstein reportedly declined to press charges and all involved parties left the restaurant.

Weinstein has been spending time in treatment in Arizona after a New York Times exposé accused him of varying degrees of sexual misconduct, including several women who have alleged he raped them. His team has repeatedly denied he has ever raped anyone.

“Any allegations of nonconsensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein,” his team has repeated.