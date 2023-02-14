Harry Styles and Lewis Capaldi Kiss on the Lips at 2023 BRIT Awards

Harry Styles and Lewis Capaldi made some waves at this year's BRIT Awards. As PEOPLE noted, Styles celebrated winning an award by sharing a kiss with Capaldi. The former One Direction singer won four awards at the ceremony including a win for Album of the Year.

BBC Radio 1 DJ Greg James shared a video of the smooch on Instagram. It took place after Styles won an award for song of the year for "As It Was." When he walked off the stage after winning the award, Styles pointed to Capaldi who was seated at his table. Capaldi, in turn, pointed back at Styles and the two singers walked toward each other. Capaldi then grabbed Styles' face and the pair shared a kiss. Those nearby broke out into applause over the fun moment. After sharing the kiss, Capaldi could be heard joking to the others at his table, "I just kissed Harry Styles on the lips. I'm fully erect."

Styles actually gave a nod to Capaldi before they shared their kiss. When he accepted the award for song of the year, he thanked Capaldi, who was nominated in the same category for his track, "Forget Me." The "Watermelon Sugar" singer said, "This album and this song was the most fun I've had making music. Thank you to everyone who listened and thank you Lewis!" Styles has been having great success at awards shows as of late. In addition to his wins at the BRIT Awards, he also walked away with the biggest award of the night at the Grammys in early February.

His latest album, Harry's House, won Album of the Year at the awards ceremony. Following his win, he delivered a speech that raised some eyebrows, per Buzzfeed. He first honored his fellow nominees — Beyonce, Adele, Bad Bunny, and Kendrick Lamar — and said that he was "inspired" by their talent. Styles addressed the crowd, "I think on nights like tonight it's important for us to remember there is no such thing as 'best' in music. I don't think any of us sit in the studio making decisions on what is going to get us one of these."

The last line of his speech had some a bit confused, as he said, "I'm just so- This doesn't happen to people like me very often and this is so, so nice." Styles seemingly addressed the backlash when accepting the Album of the Year honor at the BRIT Awards. He expressed his gratitude for the award and said, "I'm really, really grateful for this, and I'm very aware of my privilege up here tonight."